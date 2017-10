Aug 15 (Reuters) - Long Island Iced Tea Corp

* Long Island Iced Tea Corp announces strategic partnership test with Dollar General

* ‍is currently in testing phase of a strategic partnership with Dollar General Corporation​

* ‍Long Island Iced Tea is currently being carried at 97 dollar general market stores located in various U.S. States ​

* ‍co and Dollar General began testing phase in mid-June​