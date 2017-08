July 13 (Reuters) - Long Island Iced Tea Corp

* Long Island Iced Tea Corp - Chief Financial Officer Richard Allen transitions out of role

* Long Island Iced Tea Corp - Allen will transition out of role over next two months, leaving business effective August 15, 2017

* Long Island Iced Tea - Allen's role will be temporarily accommodated by company's chairman/CEO/CSMO while co searches for a candidate to fill CFO role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: