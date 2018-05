May 7 (Reuters) - Commerzbank AG:

* LONG WELL GROUP SAYS COMMERZBANK ASSET MANAGEMENT ASIA HAS TO PAY S$ 38 MILLION TO THE LONG WELL GROUP

* RESOLUTION OF THE SUPREME COURT OF SINGAPORE ISSUED AS A RESULT OF A PROCESS INITIATED IN 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)