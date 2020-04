April 16 (Reuters) - Long4Life Ltd:

* JSE: L4L - LONG4LIFE BOARD AND EXECUTIVES TAKE PAY CUT AND DONATES TO SOUTH AFRICAN SOLIDARITY FUND AND CHARITIES

* LONG4LIFE LTD - BOARD AND EXECUTIVES OF LONG4LIFE HAVE ALL ELECTED TO TAKE A 30 PERCENT PAY CUT FOR THREE MONTHS, COMMENCING APRIL 2020