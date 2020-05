BRIEF-Long4Life Ltd Posts FY HEPS Of 43.4 Cents

May 14 (Reuters) - Long4Life Ltd:

* JSE: L4L - GROUP RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* LONG4LIFE LTD - FY REVENUE: R4.1BN, 12% UP

* LONG4LIFE LTD - FY HEPS 43.4 CENTS

* LONG4LIFE LTD - FY TRADING PROFIT R520.1M, 15% UP

* LONG4LIFE LTD - POST YEAR END, FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19 SEVERELY AFFECTED GROUP OPERATIONS

* LONG4LIFE LTD - BEVERAGE DIVISION, WHILST REMAINING OPEN, IS OPERATING AT MUCH-REDUCED CAPACITY

* LONG4LIFE LTD - FINANCIAL EFFECT OF CORONAVIRUS, WHILE LARGELY UNKNOWN AT THIS STAGE, IS THEREFORE EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANT IN SHORT TERM

* LONG4LIFE - RETAIL SECTORS CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED UNDER CURRENT LOCKDOWN SCENARIO AND STORES ARE ONLY PARTIALLY OPENED FOR TRADING