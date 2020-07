July 1 (Reuters) - Long4Life Ltd:

* LONG4LIFE LTD - IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE ANY MEANINGFUL GUIDANCE ON GROUP RESULTS TO 31 AUGUST 2020.

* LONG4LIFE LTD - MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK REMAINS POSITIVE FOR OUR BUSINESSES

* LONG4LIFE LTD - UNLIKELY TO MAKE A TRADING PROFIT IN SIX MONTHS TO 31 AUGUST

* LONG4LIFE LTD - CONFIDENT THAT WE WILL PRODUCE A REASONABLE RETURN IN SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR