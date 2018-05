May 3 (Reuters) - LongFin Corp:

* LONGFIN CORP ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO VOLUNTARILY DELIST FROM NASDAQ

* LONGFIN CORP - INTENDS TO VOLUNTARILY DELIST CLASS A COMMON STOCK FROM NASDAQ

* LONGFIN CORP - BELIEVES THAT IT IS PREFERABLE FOR CLASS A COMMON STOCK TO TRADE ON OVER COUNTER MARKET AS SOON AS POSSIBLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)