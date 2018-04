April 6 (Reuters) - LongFin Corp:

* TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ INFORMATION REQUEST AND COOPERATE IN THE SEC LITIGATION

* SAYS CO IS IN RECEIPT OF A FORMAL REQUEST FROM NASDAQ FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND PLANS TO FULLY COMPLY WITH SUCH REQUEST

* NASDAQ INFORMED CO THAT TRADING WILL REMAIN HALTED UNTIL LONGFIN HAS SATISFIED NASDAQ’S REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

* RECEIVED A CIVIL COMPLAINT AND RELATED ASSET FREEZE FROM SEC