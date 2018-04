April 10 (Reuters) - LongFin Corp:

* ON APRIL 5, CO WAS NOTIFIED THAT ITS INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM, COHNREZNICK LLP HAD RESIGNED ITS ENGAGEMENT WITH CO

* COHNREZNICK ADVISED THE CO THAT "MATERIAL WEAKNESSES IN INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING EXISTED" - SEC FILING