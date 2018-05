May 7 (Reuters) - LongFin Corp:

* LONGFIN - ON MAY 2, CO NOTIFIED NASDAQ STOCK MARKET, THAT IT WOULD VOLUNTARILY DELIST ITS SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK FROM NASDAQ

* LONGFIN SAYS ANTICIPATES LAST DAY OF TRADING ON NASDAQ OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK WILL BE ON MAY 14 - SEC FILING

* LONGFIN - BELIEVES CLASS A COMMON STOCK WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR QUOTATION ON OVER COUNTER MARKET FOLLOWING DELISTING FROM NASDAQ STOCK MARKET Source text: [bit.ly/2rqb4tT] Further company coverage: