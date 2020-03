March 24 (Reuters) - Longfor Group Holdings Ltd:

* LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - RECOMMENDS A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.84 PER SHARE

* LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD- FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 30.4% TO RMB151.03 BILLION

* LONGFOR GROUP- CONSTRUCTION OF SOME PROJECTS GRADUALLY RESUMED AFTER A HALT DUE TO COVID-19 AT START OF YEAR, NOW SPEEDING UP CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS