Feb 26 (Reuters) - Longhorn Publishers Ltd:

* HY ENDED DEC 2017 SALES OF 513.5 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 684.1 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, PROFIT BEFORE TAX 52.1 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 58.9 MILLION SHILLINGS‍​

* BOARD DOES NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR HY ENDED DEC 31 Further company coverage: