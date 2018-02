BRIEF-Longi Green Energy Tech And Units Sign Purchase Contract, To Invest In Two Projects

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Longi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT AND UNITS SIGN PURCHASE CONTRACT WORTH $1.02 BILLION WITH OCI COMPANY, UNIT OCIM SDN. BHD

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES TO BOOST ITS INVESTMENT IN INDIA PROJECTS TO 1.94 BILLION YUAN ($308.67 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 1.56 BILLION YUAN IN MONOCRYSTALLINE SILICON PROJECT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GNSfrB; bit.ly/2E3RI7h; bit.ly/2Ef2abj Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2850 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)