Jan 16 (Reuters) - Longitech Smart Energy Holding Ltd :

* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN REVENUE OF NOT LESS THAN 80% FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN REVENUE AND PROFIT FROM SMART ENERGY AND SOLAR ENERGY BUSINESSES

* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF NOT LESS THAN 140% FOR FY ENDED 31 DEC 2017