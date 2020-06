June 12 (Reuters) - Longitech Smart Energy Holding Ltd :

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR & CO-CEO OF CO CURRENTLY ASSISTING INDEPENDENT COMMISSION AGAINST CORRUPTION OF HONG KONG

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CONFIRMED TO CO THAT AS AT JUNE 12, HE HAS NOT BEEN CHARGED BY ICAC FOR ANY OFFENCES

* ICAC’S INVESTIGATION UNDER PREVENTION OF BRIBERY ORDINANCE

* INVESTIGATION IS NOT RELATED TO CO OR ITS BUSINESS

* OPERATIONS OF CO AND ITS UNITS HAVE NOT BEEN DISRUPTED NOR AFFECTED IN ANY WAY