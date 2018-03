March 19 (Reuters) - Longlife Holding Co Ltd

* Says co’s unit JAPAN LONG LIFE plans to set up a new senior-care home in Osaka, with total investment of about 1.5 billion yen

* Says the new senior-care home will start business from January 2020

* Says unit will take out loan of 1.5 billion yen from Resona Bank, Limited on March 29, to fund the establishment

