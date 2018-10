BRIEF-Lonza Acquires A Controlling Stake In Octane Biotech

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* LONZA ACQUIRES A CONTROLLING STAKE IN OCTANE BIOTECH TO FURTHER DEVELOP COCOONTM AUTOLOGOUS TECHNOLOGY

* ACQUISITION OF A CONTROLLING STAKE IN OCTANE BIOTECH, WITH RIGHT TO ACQUIRE FULL OWNERSHIP

* OCTANE ORTHOBIOLOGICS INC. WILL MAINTAIN EXCLUSIVITY TO A CERTAIN SUBSET OF ORTHOPEDIC CLINICAL INDICATIONS FOR USE IN COCOONTM SYSTEM

* ACQUISITION FURTHER STRENGTHENS CO'S COMMITMENT TO DRIVE NEXT GENERATION OF MANUFACTURING PATIENT-SPECIFIC AND PERSONALIZED THERAPIES