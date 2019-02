BRIEF-Lonza Aligns Structure, Creates New Executive Committee Position

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* LONZA STRENGTHENS PHARMA, BIOTECH AND NUTRITION OFFERINGS WITH ALIGNED STRUCTURE AND NEW EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE APPOINTMENT

* ALIGNMENT OF SCOPE OF SEGMENTS TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN COLLABORATION AND LEVERAGE SYNERGIES

* PHARMA & BIOTECH AND CONSUMER HEALTH & NUTRITION TO FORM NEW LONZA PHARMA BIOTECH & NUTRITION (LPBN) SEGMENT

* CONSUMER PRODUCT INGREDIENTS AND CONSUMER & RESOURCES PROTECTION REMAIN IN LONZA SPECIALTY INGREDIENTS (LSI)

* STEFAN STOFFEL TO TAKE ON NEWLY CREATED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE POSITION TO OVERSEE OPERATIONS FOR NEW LPBN SEGMENT