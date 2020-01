Jan 6 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* LONZA ANNOUNCES PRICE INCREASES FOR SELECTED PRODUCTS IN ITS QUATS, AMINES AND AMINE OXIDES PORTFOLIOS GLOBALLY

* SELECTED PRICE INCREASES ARE RESULT OF PREVAILING SUPPLY MARKET CONDITIONS AND RELATED INCREASE IN OPERATING AND REGULATORY COSTS Source text: bit.ly/36vhs6r Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)