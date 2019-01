BRIEF-Lonza CEO said he requested fast handover to successor

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* LONZA CEO RIDINGER SAYS CHANGE TO INTERNAL SUCCESSOR RIGHT MOVE, IMPORTANT TO HAVE FAST HANDOVER

* LONZA CEO RIDINGER SAYS IT WAS MY REQUEST TO HAVE FAST HANDOVER

* LONZA CEO RIDINGER SAYS CAN TAKE SMOOTH HANDOVER AS GUARANTEED

* LONZA CEO SAYS SHOULD GIVE INCOMING CEO 100 DAYS BEFORE ADDRESSING MARGIN GUIDANCE

* LONZA CEO-DESIGNATE FUNK SAYS MARGINS NOT GOING TO BE LOWER, BUT UNDERSTANDS MARKET WAS LOOKING FOR MORE

* LONZA CFO SAYS WON'T GIVE GUIDANCE FOR 2020 AT THIS POINT, EXPECT REASONABLE PROGRESSION TOWARD MID-TERM TARGETS (Reporting By Michael Shields)