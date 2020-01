Jan 21 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* LONZA CHAIRMAN SAYS LONG-TERM STRATEGIC FOCUS IS ON BIOTECH, DRUG AND NUTRITION BUSINESS, OPTIONS FOR SPECIALTY CHEMICALS INCLUDE SALE, SPINOFF, IPO OR KEEP IN PORTFOLIO

* LONZA CHAIRMAN SAYS SAYS NO RUSH TO MAKE DECISION ON SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)