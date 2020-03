BRIEF-Lonza Collaborates With Institutes On Cancer Cell Research

March 9 (Reuters) - Lonza:

* LONZA COLLABORATES WITH IMMUNOTHERAPY LEADERS TO ASSESS POINT-OF-CARE MANUFACTURING FOR CANCER CELL THERAPIES

* RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH LEADING RESEARCH INSTITUTES AND ACADEMIC CLINICAL CENTERS STANFORD UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, FRED HUTCHINSON CANCER RESEARCH CENTER AND PARKER INSTITUTE FOR CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY

* WORKS WITH IMMUNOTHERAPY GROUPS TO ASSESS POINT-OF-CARE MANUFACTURING FOR CANCER CELL THERAPIES Source text: bit.ly/2PWdxtq