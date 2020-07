BRIEF-Lonza Establishes New Center For Particle Engineering

July 8 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* LONZA ESTABLISHES A NEW CENTER OF EXCELLENCE TO LEVERAGE ITS CORE PARTICLE ENGINEERING EXPERTISE UTILIZING BOTH PARTICLE SIZE REDUCTION AND SPRAY DRYING TECHNOLOGIES

* NEW SERVICES ARE SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED FOR STREAMLINING FORMULATION DEVELOPMENT FOR FEASIBILITY AND EARLY-STAGE CLINICAL STUDIES

* LONZA ALSO ESTABLISHES AN EVALUATION METHODOLOGY TO DETERMINE BEST PARTICLE ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY AND FORMULATION APPROACH TO MEET TARGET DRY POWDER INHALATION (DPI) PRODUCT PROFILE Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)