BRIEF-Lonza Expands Bioconjugation Facility

July 24 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* LONZA EXPANDS BIOCONJUGATION FACILITY AND ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF THIRD COMMERCIAL ADC

* EXPANSION TO BIOCONJUGATION FACILITY IN VISP, SWITZERLAND TO MEET INCREASING CLINICAL, LAUNCH AND COMMERCIAL MARKET DEMAND

* FACILITY RECENTLY APPROVED FOR COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURE OF THIRD ANTIBODY-DRUG-CONJUGATE (ADC)

* ALL ADC ELEMENTS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE UNDER A SINGLE QUALITY SYSTEM IN LONZA NETWORK AND FROM 2020 AT A SINGLE SITE