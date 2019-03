March 28 (Reuters) - SWISS PRIME SITE AG:

* SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS ITS PRESENCE IN STUECKI PARK

* LONZA TO RENT AN ADDITIONAL 8 000 M2 IN NEW STÜCKI PARK BUILDINGS

* SWISS PRIME SITE IMMOBILIEN IS SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDING SITE WITH INVESTMENT OF CHF 190 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)