Dec 5 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* LONZA HAS BEEN GRANTED U.S. PATENT 10,016,382 FOR L-CARNITINE USE IN PET FOOD FOR ITS BENEFICIAL IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE AND RECOVERY IN ACTIVE DOGS Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2QyBNTQ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)