Sept 25 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018 OUTLINES SUSTAINABLE GROWTH PLANS THROUGH FOCUS AND INVESTMENT

* EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWTH TRAJECTORY TOWARD ACHIEVING ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED MID-TERM GUIDANCE

* MID-TERM GUIDANCE 2022 HAS BEEN CONFIRMED TODAY AND A POSITIVE OUTLOOK GIVEN BEYOND

* FOCUS IS ON ORGANIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND INVESTMENTS ALONG HEALTHCARE CONTINUUM