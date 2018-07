July 16 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* SAYS LONZA CONSUMER PRODUCT INGREDIENTS EXPANDS ITS DISTRIBUTION RELATIONSHIP WITH AZELIS AMERICAS

* SAYS DEAL INCLUDES THE SALE OF HYGIENE AND PRESERVATION PRODUCTS INTO ARIZONA, CALIFORNIA, IDAHO, MONTANA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OREGON, UTAH, WASHINGTON AND WYOMING, WITH CHANGE EFFECTIVE 1 JULY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)