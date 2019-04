April 2 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* LONZA AND CHR. HANSEN IN JOINT VENTURE TO ACCELERATE MOMENTUM IN MICROBIOME

* PHASED INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 90 MILLION TO BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN PARTNERS OVER THREE YEARS

* LONZA GROUP - JV WILL BE A 50/50 CONTROLLED LEGAL ENTITY THAT WILL OPERATE FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN BASEL (CH) AND HAVE PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN DENMARK AND SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)