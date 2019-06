BRIEF-Lonza Group Announced Intention To Proceed With A Carve-Out Of Its Specialty Ingredients Segment (LSI)

June 3 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* LONZA GROUP AG - INTENTION TO PROCEED WITH A CARVE-OUT OF ITS SPECIALTY INGREDIENTS SEGMENT (LSI)

* LONZA GROUP - CARVE-OUT OF ITS SPECIALTY INGREDIENTS SEGMENT (LSI) WILL SEE LSI BUSINESS UNDER INDEPENDENT MANAGEMENT

* LONZA GROUP - CARVE-OUT OF LSI WILL REMAIN FULLY OWNED BY CO; CO HAS ALREADY COMMENCED WITH SEPARATION & EXPECTS TO COMPLETE PROCESS BY MID-YEAR 2020

* LONZA GROUP - PLANS TO ENTER CONSULTATIONS TO MAKE AROUND 130 ROLES REDUNDANT, OF WHICH AROUND 50 ROLES TO BE IN SWITZERLAND, 35 TO BE IN U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: