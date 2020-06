June 10 (Reuters) - LONZA GROUP AG:

* HAS COLLABORATED WITH CELLINK TO OFFER A COMPREHENSIVE 3-DIMENSIONAL (3D) BIOPRINTING SOLUTION

* UNDER THE AGREEMENT, CELLINK WILL PROVIDE THE SOLUTION THROUGH GLOBAL SALES CHANNELS, SUPPORTED BY LONZA’S LOGISTICS PROCESSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)