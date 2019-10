BRIEF-Lonza Says Ibex Solutions To Support Genmab Clinical Portfolio

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Lonza Group Ag:

* SAYS IBEX SOLUTIONS TO SUPPORT GENMAB’S GROWING CLINICAL PORTFOLIO

* SAYS IBEX DEVELOP WILL ENABLE GENMAB TO SUPPORT EXPANDING PIPELINE DEMAND FOR PRODUCT ACROSS ALL CLINICAL PHASES AND TOWARDS POTENTIAL LAUNCH

* SAYS FLEXIBLE ASSET MANAGEMENT DESIGNED TO PROVIDE SECURE CAPACITY FOR GENMAB ACROSS PORTFOLIO OF CANDIDATES

* SAYS NEW AGREEMENT WILL COVER DEVELOPMENT, CLINICAL MANUFACTURING OF DRUG SUBSTANCE AND DRUG PRODUCT FOR CERTAIN PROGRAMS IN GENMAB’S PRE-CLINICAL AND CLINICAL PIPELINE. INCLUDING MORE COMPLEX MOLECULAR FORMATS DEVELOPED USING GENMAB’S DUOBODY TECHNOLOGY Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)