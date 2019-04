April 18 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* OUTLOOK 2019 MAINTAINED AND ACCELERATED PORTFOLIO REVIEW ONGOING

* NEWLY ALIGNED SPECIALTY INGREDIENTS SEGMENT FACED CHALLENGES, BUSINESSES PERFORMED BELOW EXPECTATIONS WITH SALES ON SAME LEVEL AS IN Q1 2018

* EXECUTION OF ALL OTHER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CAPEX AND EXPANSION PROJECTS IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER ON TIME AND ON BUDGET