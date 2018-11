Nov 15 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA:

* SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH AND LONZA MODIFY RELATIONSHIP FOR SUPPLY OF CELL CULTURE MEDIA

* SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH WILL CONTINUE TO OFFER LONZA MEDIA AND BUFFER PRODUCTS BUT UNDER A NON-EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT

* LONZA SELECTS SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH AS PREFERRED SUPPLIER FOR EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES