BRIEF-Lonza To Establish Strategic Biomanufacturing Base In China

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* LONZA TO ESTABLISH STRATEGIC BIOMANUFACTURING BASE IN CHINA USING GE HEALTHCARE SOLUTION

* NEW BIOLOGICS FACILITY, SCHEDULED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN 2020, WILL PROVIDE DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES FROM EARLY- TO LATE-CLINICAL AND EARLY-COMMERCIAL STAGES

* GE HEALTHCARE’S OFF—SHELF BIOLOGICS FACTORY, KUBIO, WILL PROVIDE BASE FOR GMP MANUFACTURING

* MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO BE SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT FOR LEASING OF 17,000M2 SITE