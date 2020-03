BRIEF-Lookers Is Temporarily Closing All Of Its Trading Locations With Immediate Effect

March 23 (Reuters) - Lookers PLC:

* LOOKERS PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* LOOKERS PLC - GROUP IS TEMPORARILY CLOSING ALL OF ITS TRADING LOCATIONS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* LOOKERS PLC - GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS ONLINE PLATFORMS AND WILL USE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO REVIEW AND ENHANCE ITS CAPABILITY

* LOOKERS PLC - IT IS TOO EARLY TO MAKE ANY REASONABLE ESTIMATE OF FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP DURING 2020 AND BEYOND.

* LOOKERS PLC - BOARD WILL NOT BE RECOMMENDING A DIVIDEND FOR 12 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* LOOKERS PLC - EXPECTS TO REPORT NET DEBT AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 OF APPROXIMATELY £62.0M (2018: £86.9M)