July 6 (Reuters) - Loomis AB:

* LOOMIS RESTRUCTURES THE PHYSICAL FOREIGN EXCHANGE (FX) BUSINESS IN NORWAY

* LOOMIS AB - LOOMIS FX HAS CHOSEN TO RETURN ITS LICENSE AND NFSA HAS CONFIRMED THAT LOOMIS FX IS NO LONGER UNDER NFSA SUPERVISION

* LOOMIS AB - LOOMIS INTERNATIONAL STRATEGY FOR FX OPERATIONS REMAINS UNCHANGED

* LOOMIS AB - NFSA RECENTLY INFORMED LOOMIS FX THEY WERE CONSIDERING REVOKING LICENSE TO CONDUCT FX BUSINESS IN NORWAY FOR LOOMIS FX