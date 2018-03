BRIEF-Loopup Group Posts FY ‍Revenue 17.5 Million Stg

March 6 (Reuters) - Loopup Group Plc:

* FY ‍REVENUE 17.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 13.6 MILLION STG​

* ‍FY TOTAL GROSS PROFIT 13.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 10.3 MILLION STG​

* FY ‍TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT 0.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 0.4 MILLION STG​

* ‍FY CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH WAS 33.5 PERCENT VERSUS 31 PERCENT REPORTED YEAR AGO​

* ‍GROUP GENERATED PARTICULARLY STRONG REVENUE GROWTH IN US, WITH 51% OF REVENUE NOW FROM THAT REGION​

* ‍IN FY2017 220 BASIS POINT IMPROVEMENT IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROSS MARGIN TO 76.7% COMPARED TO FY2016​

* FY ‍EBITDA GREW TO £3.5 MILLION, UP 161% ON £1.3 MILLION IN FY2016​