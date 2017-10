Oct 27 (Reuters) - Carbios Sa/L‘Oreal:

* Sign agreement to jointly found consortium for bio-recycling of plastic on industrial scale

* CARBIOS has developed an enzymatic bio-recycling process for plastics that breaks polymers down to the basic components (monomers) originally used to create them.

* L’ORÉAL and the other manufacturers in the consortium will benefit from the development of this CARBIOS innovation and will be first in line to receive the first available units.