April 16 (Reuters) -

* L’OREAL CEO SAYS ITS BOARD WILL MEET IN MAY TO DECIDE ON WHAT DO TO WITH DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

* L’OREAL CEO SAYS GLOBAL BEAUTY MARKET CONTRACTED BY 8% IN Q1 ACCORDING TO ITS ESTIMATES, TREND WILL LIKELY WORSEN IN Q2

* L’OREAL CEO SAYS MAKE-UP MARKET STILL ADVERSE, BUT SALES OF HAIR COLOUR PRODUCTS BOOMING

* L'OREAL CEO SAYS E-COMMERCE SALES IN CHINA GREW 67% IN Q1