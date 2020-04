April 16 (Reuters) -

* L’OREAL CEO SAYS CHINA SALES TURNED POSITIVE AGAIN IN MARCH, COULD GROW 5%-10% THERE IN APRIL

* L’OREAL CEO SAYS SALES COULD GROW AT OVER 10% IN MAINLAND CHINA IN Q2

* L’OREAL CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL POSTPONE SOME COSMETIC PRODUCT LAUNCHES THAT HAD BEEN DUE IN Q2 TO LATER IN THE YEAR

* L’OREAL CEO SAYS “AGGRESSIVELY” ADDRESSING COSTS, CAN PULL BACK SPENDING IN AREA LIKE TV ADVERTISING Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)