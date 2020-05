May 12 (Reuters) - L’Oreal SA:

* ANNOUNCES CREATION OF L’ORÉAL FOR THE FUTURE PROGRAMME : EUR 150 MILLION DEDICATED TO SUPPORT VULNERABLE WOMEN AND ENVIRONMENTAL EMERGENCIES

* IN EXCEPTIONAL CONTEXT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, L’ORÉAL ANNOUNCES CREATION OF PROGRAMME OF SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL SOLIDARITY

* L’ORÉAL HAS DECIDED TO MOBILISE EUR 100 MILLION DEDICATED TO IMPACT INVESTING, TO ACT ON TWO KEY ENVIRONMENTAL CHALLENGES

* EUR 50 MILLION TO SUPPORT WOMEN IN HIGHLY VULNERABLE SITUATIONS

* TO ACT ON REGENERATION OF DAMAGED NATURAL ECOSYSTEMS: EUR 50 MILLION WILL FUND PROJECTS TO RESTORE MARINE AND FOREST ECOSYSTEMS

* TO ACT ON THE FIGHT AGAINST CLIMATE CHANGE: EUR 50 MILLION WILL BE USED TO FINANCE PROJECTS RELATED TO THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY