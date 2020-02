Feb 6 (Reuters) - L’oreal’s:

* SITES IN CHINA ARE DUE TO REOPEN FROM MONDAY FOLLOWING EXTENSION OF LUNAR NEW YEAR HOLIDAYS - CEO AGON TO LES ECHOS NEWSPAPER

* CHINA’S CORONAVIRUS HEALTH CRISIS WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON CONSUMPTION, EXTENT OF THE HIT STILL UNCLEAR - L’OREAL CEO AGON TO LES ECHOS NEWSPAPER

* L'OREAL STILL CONFIDENT ON CHINA AND ASIA IN THE MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM - L'OREAL CEO AGON TO LES ECHOS NEWSPAPER