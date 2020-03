BRIEF-L'Oreal Suspends Guidance, Postpones AGM

March 30 (Reuters) - L’Oreal SA:

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POSTPONED - 2020 OUTLOOK

* DECIDED TO POSTPONE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO 30TH JUNE 2020

* WILL MAKE DECISIONS ON ARRANGEMENTS FOR DIVIDEND AND ITS DATE OF PAYMENT IN DUE COURSE

* LACK OF VISIBILITY ON TIMING OF AN END TO THIS HEALTH CRISIS LEADS US TO SUSPEND OUR GUIDANCE

* GROUP WILL PROVIDE MORE INFORMATION WHEN IT PUBLISHES ITS Q1 SALES ON 16 APRIL 2020

* Q1 SALES OVER THAT PERIOD SHOULD EVOLVE AROUND -5% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)