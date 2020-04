BRIEF-Lotto24 Proposes Share Capital Reduction, No Dividends

April 28 (Reuters) - Lotto24 AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: LOTTO24 AG: INVITATION TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020 OF LOTTO24 AG TO VOTE, INTER ALIA, ON ORDINARY CAPITAL REDUCTION AND CONSOLIDATION OF SHARES IN A RATIO 15 TO 1

* LOTTO24 AG - PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS PROVIDE FOR A REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL OF LOTTO24 AG FROM EUR 24,154,890 TO EUR 1,610,326.

* LOTTO24 AG - ISSUED 24,154,890 SHARES OF LOTTO24 AG TO BE MERGED IN A RATIO OF 15 TO 1 TO 1,610,326 SHARES

* LOTTO24 AG - CAPITAL REDUCTION SERVES FOR FULL REDUCTION AMOUNT TO BE BOOKED TO CAPITAL RESERVES OF COMPANY

* LOTTO24 AG - NO DIVIDENDS CAN CURRENTLY BE DISTRIBUTED FOR TIME BEING