BRIEF-Lotto24 Q1 Net Loss Of EUR 1.3 Mln

May 3 (Reuters) - LOTTO24 AG:

* BILLINGS IN Q1 OF 2018 ROSE STRONGLY BY 25.9% YEAR ON YEAR (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 58.2 MILLION)

* Q1 GROWTH OF 28.5% IN REVENUE TO EUR 8.6 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 6.7 MILLION)

* AT 11.7%, ALSO GROSS MARGIN IN Q1 WAS UP ON PREVIOUS YEAR (PRIOR YEAR: 11.4%)

* Q1 DECLINE IN EBIT TO EUR -0.3 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR -0.1 MILLION)

* Q1 NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD OF EUR -1.3 MILLION WAS SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR -1.1 MILLION)

* FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, LOTTO24 AG STILL PLANS TO INCREASE ITS MARKETING INVESTMENT

* LOTTO24 - ANTICIPATES AN INCREASE IN BILLINGS OF 15% TO 20%, WITH A GROWING NUMBER OF NEW CUSTOMERS AND A RISE IN CPL FOR 2018

* EXPECTS IN 2018 A SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN GROSS MARGIN COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* SEES BOTH EBIT AND NET PROFIT WILL REMAIN ABOVE BREAK-EVEN MARK IN 2018