BRIEF-Lottotech Posts Qtrly Profit Before Income Tax Of 30.6 Mln Rupees

May 7 (Reuters) - Lottotech Ltd:

* LOTTOTECH LTD - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 30. 6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 44.8 MILLION RUPEES

* LOTTOTECH LTD - QTRLY REVENUE 251.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 322.8 MILLION RUPEES

* LOTTOTECH - TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SALE OF PRODUCTS ON 20 MARCH, TO COMPLY WITH GOVERNMENT ORDER OF CONFINEMENT OF NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES AND SERVICES

* LOTTOTECH -CONFINEMENT EXPECTED TO END ON 1 JUNE, SUBJECT TO FURTHER GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCEMENT; THERE MAY BE SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACT ON CO'S PERFORMANCE