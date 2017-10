BRIEF-Lottotech reports HY pretax profit of 52.7 mln rupees

Aug 10 (Reuters) - LOTTOTECH LTD:

* HY ENDED JUNE 2017 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 52.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 65.3 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* GROSS TICKET SALES REVENUE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 AMOUNTED TO MUR401.8M VERSUS THE PRIOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD REVENUE OF MUR423.1M‍​

* HY NET INCOME 220.04 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 231.31 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF MUR37.4M (JUNE 2016: MUR40.8M) WAS DECLARED DURING THE PERIOD UNDER REVIEW‍​