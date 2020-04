April 3 (Reuters) - LOTUS BAKERIES NV:

* TODAY, ACCURATE CALCULATION TO PREDICT FULL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON COMPANY IN WEEKS AND MONTHS TO COME IS PREMATURE

* ALL 12 PRODUCTION SITES REMAIN OPERATIONAL

* ON CORONAVIRUS : COVID-19 LOCKDOWN MEASURES HAVE IMMEDIATE IMPACT ON SALES TO OUT-OF-HOME SECTORS AND THE AIRLINE BUSINESS Source text : bit.ly/3aDRKPf Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)