Jan 18 (Reuters) - LOUDSPRING OYJ:

* LOUDSPRING ACQUIRES MAJORITY OF EAGLE FILTERS TO SAVE ENERGY FOR ENERGY COMPANIES

* ‍AFTER TRANSACTION LOUDSPRING OWNS 63.4% OF EAGLE FILTERS, UP FROM 34%.​

* ‍TRANSACTIONS INCLUDES INVESTMENTS OF 300 000EUR INTO EAGLE FILTERS AS WELL AS SHARE SWAPS WITH FOUNDERS OF EAGLE FILTERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)